Up To 50% Off All AirAsia Destinations

SEPANG, WOL – Fly for less with up to half off on all destinations across AirAsia’s extensive network covering more than 120 destinations in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and the US.

Book from 15 May 2017 (0001h, GMT +8) to 21 May 2017 (2400h, GMT +8) for travel between 5 September 2017 and 8 February 2018 on airasia.com or AirAsia mobile app to enjoy these low fares.

Take advantage of this promotion to visit exciting destinations such as from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi, Singapore, Pattaya, Boracay, Hanoi, Shantou, Jakarta, Shenzhen, Macao, Luang Prabang, Bhubaneswar or travel to even further destinations such as Kuala Lumpur to Sydney, Melbourne, Shanghai, Beijing, Maldives, and many more.

In addition to discounted fares, guests can also enjoy up to 50% off when they choose their preferred seating using AirAsia’s Pick A Seat product. Pick A Seat allows guests to choose where they sit, whether it is by the window or aisle, a Hot Seat for priority boarding and extra legroom or to keep a travel party together.

AirAsia X guests can also opt for the Quiet Zone for peace or a Premium Flatbed, which comes with complimentary 40kg baggage allowance and many more benefits. Additionally, Premium Flatbed guests flying from Kuala Lumpur get to access AirAsia Premium Red Lounge for free!

“We always strive to offer the best value, and we are confident our guests will appreciate this winning combination of low fares and affordable assigned seating that will allow them to fly farther and with greater comfort,” said AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer, Siegtraund Teh.

For latest updates on promotions and activities, please follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia). (wol/aa/airasia/data2)

