AirAsia X Says ‘Aloha’ To Hawaii

OSAKA, WOL – AirAsia X continues to lead the way with the launch today of its Hawaii route, the airline’s maiden service to the US. The long-haul low-cost pioneer will operate a four times weekly service from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to Honolulu, Hawaii via Osaka, Japan starting 28 June 2017.

To celebrate the launch, AirAsia X will be offering fares from as low as RM499* from 11 to 26 February 2017 for travel from 28 June 2017 to 6 February 2018. During this offer period, guests wanting to travel in greater comfort can experience AirAsia X’s award-winning Premium Flatbed from RM2,999* – one of the lowest fares to Hawaii from Asia.

AirAsia X Group CEO Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said, “This is the game-changing destination we have all been waiting for. By connecting Asean and North Asia to the US with our world-class low fares offering, we will make it possible for those who could only dream of a vacation across the Pacific to take that trip.”

“We wish to thank all relevant authorities and governments for their support. Their vote of confidence made today’s unique route launch possible and we will continue to work closely with all parties to ensure we can connect more people through this flagship intercontinental route,” addes Datuk Kamarudin.

Also present at the press conference today were AirAsia X Berhad CEO Benyamin Ismail, Representative Director and Co-CEO of Kansai Airports Emmanuel Menanteau, Hawaii

Tourism Japan Vice President Mitsue Varley and the incumbent Miss Hawaii Allison Chu.

Guests transiting in Osaka do not require a Japanese visa during the two-hour stopover, and can return to their seats on the flight after clearing security with any carry-on luggage or belongings. Guests can also make use of AirAsia’s Fly-Thru service to connect seamlessly to Honolulu from other cities within AirAsia and AirAsia X’s extensive flight network with just one additional stop.

Alternatively, guests who want greater flexibility in travel planning can opt for the Multi-City option, which allows them to spend a few days in Osaka (Japanese visa required) before travelling onwards to Honolulu. Hawaii, nicknamed the Paradise of the Pacific, is formed by eight islands located right at the heart of the Pacific Ocean. Famed for its stunning natural beauty and unique indigenous culture, this tropical paradise is the only US state located in the Oceania.

Honolulu, the capital city, located on the most populous island O’ahu, is a modern city that boasts island charms, including the world-renowned Waikiki Beach, once the site of vacation homes for the kings and queens of Hawaii.(wol/aa/airasia/data1)

Editor: AUSTIN TUMENGKOL

