AirAsia Gifts Free Flights To ASEAN Olympic Medallists

BANGKOK, WOL – AirAsia today gave away free flights to all Asean Olympic medallists at a gala event held in the JW Marriott Hotel in Bangkok, Wednesday (8/9).

“We are very honoured to be able to present free flights to the men and women who have inspired the region with their sporting excellence,” said AirAsia Group CEO, Tony Fernandes.

“Too often, sports is overlooked in Asean but their achievements show we can be the world’s best when we set our mind to it, together with the right support and infrastructure,” added Tony.

“Athletes will be able to make use of the free flights whenever they want, as many times as they want. No ifs, no buts, no funny conditions. We sincerely hope they will enjoy flying with us,” said Tony again.

There are only four countries from South East Asia that succeeded to bring home the gold medal. From Indonesia are Tontowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir (badminton), Joseph Schooling (swimming/Singapore), Sukanya Srisurat, Sopita Tanasan (weightlifting/Thailand), and Hoang Xuan Vinh (shooting/Vietnam).

Tontowi/Liliyana and other gold recipients will have the privilege flying free for the rest of their lives. AirAsia also awarded five years free flying for Eko Yuli Irawan and Sri Wahyuni who both gain the silver medal from weightlifting.

Medallists were given a special AirAsia BIG card in gold, silver and bronze that allows them to fly to any of the more than 120 destinations within AirAsia and AirAsia X’s extensive network in Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Africa. (wol/aa/data2)

Editor: AUSTIN TUMENGKOL

