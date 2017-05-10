Tourism Malaysia and AirAsia Join Forces To Promote Tourism

SHANGHAI,WOL – Tourism Malaysia (TM) and AirAsia, the world’s best low-cost airline signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) today which will see both parties collaborate to promote tourism in Malaysia.

The signing ceremony was held between Dato’ Sri Abdul Khani Daud, Deputy Director General (Promotion), Tourism Malaysia and Spencer Lee, Head of Commercial for AirAsia Berhad, and witnessed by Dato’ Seri Mohamed Nazri bin Abdul Aziz, Minister of Tourism & Culture Malaysia. Dato’ Seri Nazri was in Shanghai to lead Malaysia’s participation at the inaugural ITB China event at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Dato’ Sri Abdul Khani Daud said “Connectivity is the heart of tourism, and this partnership between Tourism Malaysia and AirAsia will combine our marketing efforts, resulting in a stronger awareness and branding for Malaysia as a tourist destination. We look forward to stronger customer demand and confidence in Malaysia as an ideal holiday destination.”

Spencer Lee added “We are pleased to embark on this partnership in the interest of tourism in Malaysia, and very honoured to be the airline partner for Tourism Malaysia. We look forward to work closely with TM to provide travellers with better connectivity into and within Malaysia while allowing them to travel from one destination to another seamlessly.”

“Through this partnership, we aim to generate wide awareness and publicity on Malaysia as a preferred leisure and business destination; and boost the country’s tourist arrivals and receipts. This effort is in line with the national objectives, as seen through the newly implemented e-visa entry for China and India, making tourist entry into Malaysia easier and convenient.”

The two-year agreement between Tourism Malaysia and AirAsia will include efforts in terms of brand advertising, promotional activities and campaigns; familiarisation trip for consumer, trade, media, travel agencies to Malaysia; synergy in planning between tourism development and air transportation to provide better connectivity; market intelligence sharing and assistance for the development of Tourism Sector; joint roadshows between both parties to market Malaysia to trade partners; and many more.

Tourism Malaysia and AirAsia will focus on developing promotional activities to promote Malaysia to all 10 Asean countries, China, Japan, Korea, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Australia and New Zealand.

In conjunction with this partnership, AirAsia is offering 5% special discount on top of all existing promotions exclusively for UnionPay Cardholders. This discount is available for booking starting now until 4 July 2017 with travel period from 5 May 2017 to 5 June 2018. Visit airasia.com or use the AirAsia mobile app on iPhone or Android devices to book this special discount.(wol/aa/airasia/data1)

